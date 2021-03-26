Microsoft’s non-stop Xbox announcements spree in 2021 shows no sign of abating. Later this afternoon, the ID@Xbox event is due to take place with a look at a whole bunch of upcoming Xbox and PC titles, including the much anticipated Stalker 2. Sorry, the lawyers are reminding me it’s actually S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

The March ID@Xbox event will be taking place today, Friday, March 26th, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, offering up new info and trailers for more than 25 previously announced titles, as well as a whole of new game announcements and Xbox Game Pass additions.

In total, Microsoft is promising more than 100 games will be shown during the event, which suggests an absolute avalanche of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC titles.

Titles confirmed for the event include Stalker 2, The Ascent, Voidtrain, Second Extinction, The Wild at Heart, Exo One, and the star-studded 12 Minutes.

