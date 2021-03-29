Announced back in 2019, Daedalic Entertainment has finally revealed the first snippets of gameplay from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. A story-driven stealth action game, Gollum is certainly giving us Styx vibes. The creepy climbing stabby goblin fella’ that is, not an homage to the hairy old rock band. There’s not a hair in sight in these parts.

Gollum track’s Sméagol’s journey from Dark Tower slave labourer through his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood, all centred around his obsession with the titular ring. He’ll be balancing his split personalities of Gollum and Sméagol, switching between vicious combat and cautious stealth.

Gameplay-wise, there’s certainly some promise here in the first gameplay from Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Agility appears to be key, with Gollum able to clamber up and over just about anything in order to get drop on his foes, or to avoid combat entirely. It’s a fairly unexplored element of the Lord of the Rings universe so we could be set for an interesting take.

Daedalic is taking a ‘lurking until the time is right’ approach for The Lord of Rings: Gollum so there’s no word of a release date just yet, other than that same vague 2022 release window.

Gollum is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.