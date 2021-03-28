In news that makes a great deal of sense, a movie adaptation of Sucker Punch’s PlayStation-exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is in the works, as revealed by Deadline.

The Ghost of Tsushima movie is set to be directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, a man who evidently knows more about stylish action than just about anyone on the face of the planet. Probably the perfect match, I’m sure you’ll agree.

Stahelski will be joined by 87Eleven Entertainment’s Alex Young and Jason Spitz for the production duties, while Sony Pictures itself will be developing the Ghost of Tshushima movie, assisted by PlayStation Productions.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen,” says Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

At the moment it’s unclear whether the GoT movie’s narrative will be based directly on the game. With a name so intrinsically linked to the plot it would make sense to hew fairly closely, albeit trimmed down to a 2-hour run time. In the game, players assume the role of Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan and a rather deadly samurai to boot. Together with the help of the surviving citizens of Tsushima island, Jin must take the war to the invading Mongol forces through any means necessary.

Now let's just hope Sony uses this as an excuse to bring another PS4 exclusive over to PC. Ghost of Tsushima would undoubtedly look mind-blowing on a top-end PC.

It’s a busy time for Sony and both big and small-screen adaptations. Its PlayStation Productions team was set up to do just that, with the Uncharted movie set to hit cinemas on February 11, 2022, as well as a HBO-backed The Last of Us TV series which appears to be deep into production.

What do you think then? Could a Stahelski-helmed Ghost of Tsushima movie prove an elusive video game movie hit? Let us know in the comments section below!