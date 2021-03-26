Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has spoken out about his love of PC gaming, despite his long-standing relationship with timed exclusives on PlayStation.

During a recent interview with, err, his own publisher, 505 Games, Kojima explained that his time in the games industry began first and foremost with PC gaming. “When I first started in this industry, I worked on PC games,” Kojima said. “It was quite a while before I started to make games for consoles, so I feel a lot of affection and affinity towards the PC. Games are developed on PCs, after all.”

Kojima Productions’ debut title, Death Stranding, came to PC last year and featured a host of improvements including high frame rates, ultra-wide monitor support, and even some tie-ins with Half-Life to excite PC gamers. It was, and still is, the definitive way to play Death Stranding.

Overall, it sounds as if Kojima was pretty pleased with how the PC port turned out, particularly as he was wary of “opinionated” PC gamers who’d perhaps be more inclined to dish out criticism than their console counterparts.

“In terms of what was hard, there’s a wide range of PC hardware, and it feels like there’s quite a gap between the top end and the bottom end. The question of where to set the baseline was therefore a major issue, and we struggled with that. I’m glad we took on the challenge, though, because it seems people are pleased with the results.”

As for what’s next for KojiPro, it sounds as if we may not be far away from finding out. Kojima Productions’ studio art director Yoji Shinkawa was asked about the studio’s next project and replied "I am doing something, for sure, and I could tell you probably that we can announce it quite soon.”

The big question left dangling is what this game could even be. Is a Death Stranding sequel? A new IP? Or perhaps Kojima has even been reunited with an older IP? We do know that Kojima was heavily interested in making a horror game shortly after Death Stranding’s launch, perhaps inspired by the cult success of the ill-fated PT.

What would you like to see next from the team at Kojima Productions? Do you think PC players will get the studio’s next game day and date with PlayStation? Let us know what you think!