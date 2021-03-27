In what is a genuinely pleasant surprise, Mimimi Games has announced an all-new standalone expansion for 2016’s Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Since then the studio has released Desperados 3 to rave reviews but all these years later they’ve gone back to provide what appears to be a sizable update to the studio’s original hit.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice is a standalone expansion for 2016's Shadow Tactics, meaning you won’t need the base game in order to play it.

Much like the original Shadow Tactics and Desperados 3, Aiko’s Choice is a stealth tactics game set during the Japanese Edo period. Take control of Aiko and her assassin pals (each with new abilities) as they stab, poison, set traps, and stealth their way through enemy forces. Along with the new cast it’ll feature three main missions and three smaller interludes to play through.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice is currently pencilled in for a late 2021 release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, although we’re currently still waiting on pricing details for this bite-sized experience.