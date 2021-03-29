With MSI’s recent tacit admission that it would be raising graphics card prices across the board due to the surging global demand and widespread shortages of chips, there was one singular question hovering on PC gamers’ lips - by how much?

You only need to take a casual glance over at eBay to see the latest GeForce RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are selling at well over their MSRP. In some cases, these GPUs are selling in excess of 3x their retail value. Whoever’s buying these up is surely feeling some hefty buyer’s remorse a few weeks down the line.

It’s got so mad now that you can sell plenty of previous gen graphics cards for prices in excess of what you paid for originally, years ago.

Let’s take Nvidia’s entry-level Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 as an example. Released in 2019 with an MSRP of $150 / £130, this GPU suffered in reviews for offering poor performance for its price. That was two years ago. Now I can take a look at eBay and see this very same graphics card being sold for £300. The word desperation doesn’t do this justice.

If people are willing to pay £300 for a GeForce GTX 1650, can you even imagine what MSI could get away with selling a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 at, for example. I’ve just seen one of them going for £970 on eBay and I feel like I might be having an aneurysm. We’ve reached peak consumerism.

Evidently, the prices are out of control. But, this is mainly a problem on the reseller side of things. A simple case of supply and demand, and a classic example of where our tried and tested capitalist free market can and will fail us. On MSI’s part (and no doubt other AIB partners will follow suit), they’re a business trying to make money and, right now, it’s the scalpers making the lion’s share of the cash on each graphics card sale. AIB partners want a slice of the action and the only way they can do that is by jacking up the prices.

Which brings us back around to the important bit once again - how much do you think these price increases are going to be? In the case of the GeForce RTX 3060, its £300 RRP is just 33% of what some of these are going for on eBay. There’s enormous scope here for an AIB partner to increase prices. MSI could double the price of its graphics cards and they’d still seem like a bargain compared to picking one up on eBay.

We’re going to deal in percentages here because there’s so many different graphics cards and so many varied currencies we’re dealing with here.

With graphics card prices due to rise, how much, percentage-wise, do you expect them to increase?

Get voting and remember to let us know why below!