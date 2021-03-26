While the ID@Xbox event didn’t provide the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 blowout some were perhaps hoping for, GSC Game World still gave us a fresh behind-the-scenes look at its upcoming shooter, with the promise of plenty more to come.

We get our first look at the new character models and costumes, cramming vastly more detail to their rugged survival clothing than the original. GSC has promised many more factions, erm, stalking the contaminated zone than the original, including what sounds like a dominant new force.

STALKER 2 will feature more than 30 weapons, including plenty of returning favourites. For those who want to delve into the finer details, there’ll be plenty of scope for modifications to adapt them to your chosen playstyle. Cue slow-motion pan of gun porn for well over two minutes.

Last but not least, and definitely not something we were expecting to hear about - teeth. GSC Game World has made characters’ teeth a vitally important part of their visual detail. The studio has developed a custom teeth tool to ensure each and every character in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has a smile like no other. I’m going to go ahead and say these are probably the best looking teeth I’ve ever seen in a game. It’s probably not saying much, I know, but now I can’t wait to stare at their dental work down the scope of an SVDm-2. It's really above and beyond for game where everyone gas masks. Maybe should tell them.

And that just about wraps up this updated look at STALKER 2, which will be coming to PC and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It’s also going to be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.