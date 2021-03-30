CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated March update for Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here in all it’s 34GB glory. Yes, that’s right, the latest patch is 34GB on GOG because the patch notes contain some 500 fixes for both PC and consoles (more specifically 505 fixes for all platforms, or 484 excluding the console-specific fixes).

The latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 seems to improve more bugs and quality of life features that we were expecting after the Patch 1.2 preview we got last week. So now you should experience better driving controls, improved key bindings on PC, and many, many, many more fixes in the game.

You can read the full patch notes below, but be warned it will take you a very long time to finish it all. Here’s a breakdown of all the fixes you can expect to find in the Patch 1.2 notes below:

There are "many more" fixes in this latest update but CD Projekt Red said these are the "most notable changes" at least. However, if you don’t fancy spending your entire evening reading through the whole list of changes, then here are a few of the biggest fixes we could spot:

AMD graphics cards are now available to enable ray tracing in-game. Previously, CDPR said that AMD GPUs would be getting support soon after launch, and whilst we wouldn’t say this is particularly ‘soon’, it is at least good to see support on both the Red and Green Team’s hardware.

There also should be no more naked T-posing, or other various bugs like that which made up numerous CP2077 meme videos after launch. Many softlock bugs have also been fixed, so no more getting stuck in certain moments unable to progress a quest, like accidentally breaking the TV in Tom’s Diner will no longer softlock players out of the main quest. The good news is some of these softlock progression bugs have been fixed so players who have already encountered them should not have to reload a save.

Performance has also been relatively improved, but CD Projekt Red said this is mostly for last-gen consoles and low-end PC hardware. So you may see some performance improvements in-game, but not by much unless you’re rocking a low-end system. But you should at least see a smaller amount of crashes.

CD Projekt Red haven’t revealed what’s next for Cyberpunk 2077, so it’s unclear if this is it for major bug fixes right now, or if there will be another big update coming soon. Previously, the plan was to release two big updates in January and February, followed by some free DLC shortly afterwards. But after a recent cyberattack at the CDPR studio, the big February update was pushed back to March.

Now if you still want to read the entire 1.2 Patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077, then here’s the complete rundown:

---------------

The car will no longer be misplaced after skipping the ride to the Piez restaurant with Joshua in Sinnerman.

Fixed an issue where other cars in the race in The Beast in Me: City Center could get teleported under certain circumstances causing the player to drop to the last place.

Fixed an issue where Delamain cab would launch into the air after leaving Afterlife in The Heist.

Fixed an issue where Panam's car could get launched into the air in With a Little Help from my Friends.

The cyberpsycho in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Second Chances should now respond to the player attacking at range correctly.

Jackie will now empty his clip before reloading in The Rescue.

Fixed an issue in The Pickup where the detonator in All Foods could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where Rogue would idle after the elevator ride in Arasaka Tower during Never Fade Away.

Panam now occupies a different sniping spot during the fight with the Raffens in Ghost Town.

Fixed an issue where an exploding mine would not alarm nearby enemies in Gig: Goodbye, Night City.

Jackie should no longer use stealth chatter just before combat in The Heist.

Fixed an issue where one of the Scavs would not alarm others after finding a body during The Rescue.

Fixed an issue where enemies at the crash site in Life During Wartime were not able to attack the player at range.

Fixed River Ward's behavior while following the player in The Hunt.

Fixed an issue where throwing multiple grenades in quick succession could make V equip an incorrect grenade.

Fixed AV collision to avoid the player being pushed off or stuck in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Opposites Attract.

Fixed cyberpsycho's behavior at the beginning of combat during Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill.

A certain enemy NPC should now properly attack V in melee during Gig: Welcome to America, Comrade.

Breaking a window during Gig: On a Tight Leash will now properly alarm nearby NPCs.

Fixed an issue where one of the laser trip mines in Gig: Greed Never Pays could not be interacted with.

Fixed an access point sinking into level geometry in Gig: Greed Never Pays.

Fixed instances of NPCs not entering combat when the player approached them in Reported Crime: A Stroke of Luck.

Fixed an issue where one of the laser trip mines in Gig: Wakako's Favorite would not explode upon walking over the laser.

Multiple GPS improvements and fixes for the pathing in various activities and quests.

Fixed an issue where completion of The Wasteland achievement could be blocked under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where switching the weapon in the inventory two times in a row could result in the weapon not being displayed in-game.

Getting knocked down by vehicles no longer kills V after unlocking 'The Rock" perk.

Transmigration trait is now unlockable at Breach Protocol level 20, rather than 16. Players who unlocked Transmigration pre-level 20 and did not yet reach that level will have the trait locked and Perk Points for it restored.

Fixed an issue where pedestrians could get teleported after being hit by a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to trip over other NPCs too often.

Fixed several door blockers that could make enemy NPCs stuck, preventing them from being killed.

Extending the sliding ladder won't result in player's death if they are below it.

Fixed an issue where disassembling part of a stack granted the number of experience as if the entire stack was disassembled.

Fixed an issue where NPCs turning the steering wheel broke their upper body animations.

Fixed an issue where dumping a body in the trunk started the vehicle's engine.

Fixed the prompt on an unavailable Vehicle door that said "Locked []".

Data is now correctly displayed when scanning the Militech Manticore AV.

Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in empty buildings when exiting a vehicle parked close to a wall.

The item for resetting perk points (TABULA E-RASA) can now be bought at a reduced price.

Cat food needed to adopt Nibbles can now be bought at several food shops around Night City.

Clothing vendors now sell items more suitable for the location.

V can no longer use consumables in situations where scene context would not support it.

Fixed an issue where stacking cooldown reduction over 100% could result in blocking quickhacks.

Cyberpsychos and minibosses are now immune to Tranquilizer rounds and System Reset Quickhack.

Short Circuit quickhack's damage over time will no longer finish off defeated enemies.

Fixed an issue preventing Placide from being taken down in stealth.

Fixed an issue where Breach Protocol was not working correctly against Sasquatch.

Fixed an issue where enemies did not fall on the ground after being killed with Synapse Burnout.

Fixed an issue where dodging right after the Kerenzikov cyberware effect ended resulted in pushing V a great distance forward.

Picking up or grappling an NPC with a burning or EMP status now transfers the status to the player.

Fixed an issue where a civilian running from a driving player could react incorrectly.

If V picks up a body containing a quest item, the item will now be automatically added to the inventory.

Fixed an issue where V could get pushed too far by a speeding vehicle.

It is no longer possible to perform Gorilla Arms finishers against civilians.

Player can no longer cancel fall damage by performing a slide action when about to fall from greater heights

Fixed an issue where grappled enemies played voice lines as if the player bumped into them.

Fixed an issue where Projectile Launch System had no cooldown.

Police vehicles will no longer immediately despawn after getting into Kerry's car during Rebel! Rebel!

Adjusted fire rate of the helicopter turret in Love Like Fire.

Fixed an issue where aiming while under the effect of the "Berserk" cyberware moved the crosshair with no input from the player.

Minor driving model tune revisions to some vehicles to improve steering, cure excessive body roll and oversteer.

Unstuck Rocking/Rotating feature added to all vehicles. Use Left Stick or A/D W/S or LShift/LCtrl to engage rocking and rotating to stuck/beached vehicles to try and free them.

Adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results. Improves steering on base consoles noticeably.

New Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings. Allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles, on all input devices. Particularly useful for keyboard users.

The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased.

---------------

Posters in Stadium Love can no longer be destroyed before the contest (which could lead to blocked progression).

They Won't Go When I Go now updates properly if V leaves the studio early.

Fixed inability to draw weapons at the Poppy Farm during The Hunt.

Fixed an issue where using grapple on gang members could break progression in Stadium Love.

The Pickup no longer gets blocked if Dum Dum dies at the exact same time as the last enemy.

The Pickup no longer gets blocked if player attacks Maelstrom before entering All Foods.

It's now possible to download eddies from cracked Militech's shard if it was not used during The Pickup.

The penthouse from Path of Glory can no longer be accessed earlier in the game.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual now triggers properly, regardless of which way the player approaches the quest area.

Takemura's appearance is now present in the holocall in Life During Wartime.

Fixed an issue where Rogue would keep repeating the same dialogue line in Never Fade Away.

Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in Rogue's booth in Ghost Town.

Fixed an issue where Mr. Hands would not call V after finishing Double Life.

Fixed an issue where Teddy, Carol and Cassidy would repeat their movements if player reloaded the game during the last conversation in Gun Music.

Fixed an issue where a holocall from Regina would cut off but persist on-screen upon arriving at one of the cyberpsycho sightings sites.

Fixed an issue where meeting with Panam while on a holocall with her in Ghost Town could block progression.

Panam now properly says her final dialogue line in All Along the Watchtower.

It's no longer possible to get into Delamain in Badlands while riding a motorcycle, which could result in crashes or getting stuck in a third-person perspective.

It's no longer possible to leave the quest area while inside the Basilisk in Queen of the Highway.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to interact with Panam if player used fast-travel during the last scene of Queen of the Highway.

It's no longer possible for Frank's holocall to interrupt a conversation with the Nomads by the Basilisk in Queen of the Highway.

Bob and Mitch will no longer clip through the flatbed while entering it in With a Little Help from My Friends.

Fixed an issue preventing player from receiving holocalls if they left the Nomad camp immediately after delivering the flatbeds in With a Little Help from My Friends.

It's no longer possible for Nomads to get stranded behind the gate of the netrunners' nest in Arasaka Tower in Belly of the Beast.

Fixed an issue preventing player from receiving holocalls if they left the train station during With a Little Help from My Friends.

Fixed additional contexts where Jackie could be missing from in front of All Foods factory during The Pickup.

V can no longer leave Jinguji in the middle of the combat with cyberpsycho in Bullets and block the quest's progress.

Calling Nancy from Totentanz or escaping the club in the middle of the quest no longer blocks the progress of Holdin' On.

Fixed an issue where music in Totentanz would be missing if player left and came back to the club.

Fixed an additional scenario where Dum Dum could be missing from in front of the Totentanz entrance in Second Conflict.

It will no longer be possible to see the decorations change in Denny's villa during Holdin' On.

It is no longer possible to use guns near the arcades during the Raymond Chandler Evening fistfight. // You can no longer pull an Indiana Jones in El Coyote Cojo.

It is now possible to open Barry's door from the inside after re-entering his apartment in Happy Together.

Happy Together now instantly fails if the player breaks the law near the NCPD officers.

In order to complete the "Try talking to Barry in a few hours” objective at the end of Happy Together player now needs to leave the immediate area of Barry's apartment and come back after a few hours have passed.

When Aldecaldos move or leave Night City, all signs of their old camp will now be cleaned up.

It's no longer possible to be blocked out of combat in Forward to Death while driving the Basilisk through the construction site.

Fixed an issue where A Like Supreme would not start correctly if Second Conflict's final scene was rushed.

Fixed an issue where Second Conflict could get blocked if player rushed into the elevator with Nancy in Totentanz.

The objective in the first braindance in The Hunt is now more clear.

Killing in the Name now fails automatically if the player fails Chippin' In.

The TV in Tom's Diner can no longer be destroyed. If a player destroyed it before this update it will now be fixed and the news will be displayed correctly to progress Playing for Time.

Fixed a rare scenario where the painting wouldn't appear in the drop pod in Space Oddity.

It's no longer possible to get stuck in the water of the Power Plant after leaving the area in Lightning Breaks.

Space Oddity no longer spawns multiple paintings blocking the quest's progress.

Fixed an issue where leaving and returning after the briefing in Riders on the Storm would block the quest's progress.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Smoke on the Water no longer reappears in the journal after being completed.

Fixed an issue where router in Killing in the Name would not be interactable if player left and returned to the quest area.

Automatic Love's progress will no longer get blocked by an invisible wall in Judy's workshop.

Fixed an issue where A Like Supreme could get blocked if player rushed to the toilet to take a pill before finishing a conversation with Nancy.

Max Tac will now interact with V even if the cyberpsycho was killed solo before their arrival to Jinguji in Bullets.

In The Pickup, it's no longer possible to trigger both scenarios at the same time: a peaceful deal with Maelstrom and fighting them.

Jackie will no longer get stuck in All Foods if you sneak past the boss fight with Royce

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to take an elevator to Embers in Nocturne OP55N1.

Fixed an issue where player would be stuck without the phone and weapons upon leaving the shooting range before talking to Wilson in Shoot to Thrill.

Jesse should no longer disappear while getting out of the car in Burning Desire/Night Moves if the player took too long to get to the ripperdoc.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player's vehicle falling under the map after colliding with a white truck in Burning Desire/Night Moves.

Fixed an issue preventing player from receiving holocalls if they left the monk without meditating in Imagine, Stairway To Heaven, Poem Of The Atoms, or Meetings Along The Edge.

Fixed an issue where player would sometimes not receive holocalls from Delamain in Epistrophy.

Destroying North Oak Delamain no longer prevents player from talking to the monk in Poem of the Atoms.

Fixed an issue where I Fought the Law could get stuck on the "Talk to Jefferson" objective.

Fixed an issue where leaving Both Sides, Now quest area could prevent the player from starting other sidequests.

Maiko now correctly dies when pushed down from Megabuilding H8 in Pisces.

Judy no longer follows the player around the world if they left the quest area before entering the brainandce studio in Disasterpiece.

Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in one of the dollhouse booths during Automatic Love.

Fixed an issue where Coin Operated Boy could get blocked if player didn't talk to Brendan immediately after seeing his conversation with a girl.

Fixed an issue in The Space in Between where conversation with Fingers would not start if V sneaked into his office through the window.

Fixed an issue where Panam's quest-related dialogue options could be missing before getting into the Basilisk in Queen of the Highway.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Lex Talionis is now correctly marked on the map.

Fixed an issue where leaving the quest area too quickly, before Claire reached her car, in The Beast in Me would prevent player from starting other quests.

Fixed an issue where The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo Race and A Day in the Life could be active at the same time causing some problems.

Fixed an issue where fast-forwarding the scene with Sandra Dorsett in the bathtub in The Rescue would result in Trauma Team not arriving at the balcony.

Added a physical reward from Regina for defeating all cyberpsychos that can be found in her office.

Fixed an issue where Takemura would sometimes not call back after doing the reconnaissance alone in Gimme Danger.

Fixed an issue where V could get stuck on the roof of Fingers' Clinic.

Fixed an issue where no more main missions would appear after finishing Playing for time.

Quest icon is now correctly removed from Johnny's clothing set after Breathtaking achievement has been unlocked.

It's no longer possible to get locked out of the Silver Pixel Cloud cinema in Blistering Love.

Fixed an issue where skipping time in Blistering Love could block the quest's progression.

Rogue no longer disappears if player took too long to take the pills in Blistering Love.

Fixed an issue where Rogue would not leave the car upon arriving at the Silver Pixel Cloud cinema in Blistering Love.

Fixed an issue where player would not be able to continue the main storyline after completing Search and Destroy.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from talking to Theo in Coin Operated Boy.

Fixed an issue where Cyberpsycho Sighting: On Deaf Ears wouldn't count as completed if V killed the cyberpsycho before finishing the holocall brief with Regina. For players who already finished the quest it will be marked as completed.

"Talk to Kirk" objective is now correctly marked on the map in Small Man, Big Mouth.

Reloading auto-save created on the encounter at Ebunike during Chippin' In no longer results in replaying Johnny's dialogue.

Fixed an issue where Grayson could be immortal during the encounter at Ebunike in Chippin' In if met on the lower deck or attacked from a large distance.

Fixed an issue that could prevent player from leaving the quest area by car in Chippin' In.

Fixed Rogue's erratic movements during Grayson's interrogation in Chippin' In.

Fixed an issue preventing player from killing Grayson during the interrogation scene if he wasn't damaged during combat in Chippin' In.

It is now possible to talk to Mitch about the panzer training and complete the optional objective in We Gotta Live Together.

It's no longer possible to get blocked when drinking and chatting with the veterans in We Gotta Live Together.

Fixed an issue in The Pickup where player could trigger the combat with Royce while being outside All Foods which blocked the quest's progression.

Fixed an issue that could cause the door to Lizzie's Bar to become sealed if the player decided to walk away from the entrance in The Information.

Fixed an issue where calling Wakako from the journal during a conversation with Judy could block both conversations.

Misty can no longer get killed by a stray bullet in Heroes.

Fixed an issue that could block progression if the player took Panam's Overwatch rifle and disassembled it before she offered it to V in Riders on the Storm.

Fixed an issue that could block the drive to the Wraith camp if the player abandoned the quest midway through in Riders on the Storm.

Fixed an issue that could block progression when performing a save/load cycle while escaping the Wraith camp through the pipe in Riders on the Storm.

Quest objective now properly updates if player rushes through the pipe to find Saul in Riders on the Storm

It is now possible to go alone straight into the camp without waiting for Panam in the Riders on the Storm.

It's no longer possible to reactivate Pyramid Song by returning to the quest area and jumping into the water after it already failed.

Skippy will now properly count NPCs that were killed or defeated with his help regardless of installed mods and cyberware. Conversations with Skippy will be adjusted to player's actions more dynamically.

It is now possible to use weapons at the entirety of Batty's Hotel back parking lot.

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from talking to the NCPD officers at the beginning of Happy Together.

Happy Together will now fail immediately if the NCPD officers spot V carrying a dead body.

Fixed an issue with the jacket being not available if the player loots and disassembles it before talking to Kirk in the Small Man, Big Mouth quest.

Maman Brigitte will now always properly answer V's phone call in the Transmission.

Placide's call will no longer be interrupted by other calls in I Walk the Line .

Fixed an issue where Dum Dum could be present in Totentanz during Second Conflict and become hostile towards V, blocking progress, even though he was killed during The Pickup.

Fixed an issue where the guards wouldn't move away from the elevator door in Nocturne Op55N1 if player backed away while approaching it for the first time.

Fixed an issue that prevented player from selecting destination after getting into the AV in The Corpo-Rat.

It is no longer possible to leave the basketball field near Lizzie's Bar prematurely in The Corpo-Rat.

Fixed an issue where player could not move after losing a fight against Rhino in Beat on the Brat.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to talk to Jackie after finishing the scene with Viktor in The Ripperdoc.

Fixed an issue where Maelstromers wouldn't spawn when player used another path to reach Nancy's room instead of following Patricia in Second Conflict.

Fixed an issue where under specific circumstances, players could become locked out of certain abilities by taking a ride with River in I Fought The Law but then abandoning the quest.

Fixed an issue where Nancy could disappear while being escorted out from Totentanz in Second Conflict.

Fixed an issue where the elevator in Totentanz could stop on the second floor instead of the ground floor after V interacted with its panel in Second Conflict.

Delamain now only calls once when V is close to a lost cab in Epistrophy (instead of calling each time V is in the vicinity of a lost cab).

Fixed an issue that could lead to equipment not getting properly removed or items getting lost inside the Scavengers apartment in Sweet Dreams .

It's no longer possible to destroy the car with the mysterious conspirators inside in The Prophet's Song, which prevented player from looting the chip.

It's no longer possible to kill Garry after killing the Nomads in The Prophet's Song, which therefore can be completed now. TheJournal entrywill be cleaned.

Fixed an issue where interacting with Misty in her shop would not be possible if the player left Heroes mid-quest to pursue The Fool on the Hill.

Completing Psycho Killer now rewards the player with experience

Increased the value of Liam's bribe in Violence.