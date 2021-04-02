Next year in November will mark the 50th anniversary of everyone’s favorite tennis simulator and the OG video game Pong. Now 50 years may seem like a long time ago, longer than some of us have been alive even, but since then we have come a long way in terms of graphics and pixel resolution, creating some of the most stunning and beautiful looking video games we’ve ever seen.

But there’s a lot of video games out there, and every now and then one of them becomes the spearhead for the next leap in graphical quality. Almost every new generation of games has seen a new title come out with a radical new approach to graphics and image rendering. Back in the day it was a lot easier to spot because going from 2D to 3D was a very obvious change.

But now as games get even more realistic, it gets harder to notice those significant changes. Ray tracing is arguably one of the biggest leaps in graphical quality recently, paving the way for ultra-realistic lighting. But it is also quite hard to spot in games in most cases (apart from the perfectly clear ray traced reflections of course, those are pretty obvious).

Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 - both created by some of the biggest AAA developers around - have led the charge on stunning environments and an unprecedented amount of graphical and world detail. But are they really some of the biggest leaps in graphical quality?

Enough of our rambling now, it’s time to pass it over to you! So what do you think? In the last few generations, which games made the biggest leap in graphics? And in what way? Was it the level of detail, graphics features like ray tracing, animations, motion capture, effects etc.? Let’s debate!

