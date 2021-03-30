If you’ve been craving some historically accurate WW2 multiplayer combat, then Enlisted may just be up your alley. However, the game has been in Closed Beta for a while now, and just recently announced they will be opening the doors to even more players soon as the Open Beta will launch next week on April 8th.

Over on the official Enlisted website, the developers opened the announcement with: “Friends, we are pleased to announce that Enlisted is almost ready to move into open beta-testing (OBT)! From April 8th, 2021 the game will be ready for new armies of players.” Check out the announcement trailer below...

The Open Beta for Enlisted will feature expansions to the Invasion of Normandy and Battle for Moscow campaigns with new and improved “historically accurate weapons and vehicle models” as well as brand new missions.

There will also be reworks for the rewards, battle tasks, progress and logistics for squads and soldiers system. Additionally, more content for the Open Beta will be revealed in the coming days.

There’s some exclusive items available for players at the moment, and once the game enters Open Beta they will no longer be purchasable as a thank you to everyone that supported the game in the early stages.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Open Beta of Enlisted? Have you been playing the Closed Beta? What do you think of it? Let us know!