The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a bane on live events for obvious reasons, but some remained hopeful for the physical shows to return in full swing this Summer - or in the case of the PAX East organizers, an “optimistic” outlook at a physical event in June this year.

However, it looks like the organizers have decided to officially cancel the PAX East 2021 Live event in favor of the same Online showcase they put on last year due to “ongoing public health concerns,” much like E3 2021.

“While we hoped PAX East could safely take place, we remained realistic and did not sell any tickets or space to exhibitors to avoid significantly inconveniencing our friends and partners,” said Reedpop and Penny Arcade, organizers of the PAX East event, in a recent statement.

“As we have shown via our actions throughout the pandemic, our utmost concern is the safety of the PAX family—from attendees, exhibitors, and show staff to media and content creators—as well as the local communities that host our celebrations of all things gaming. We will only move forward with a live PAX once we are confident the show will be safe for everyone.”

That means PAX Online - the digital version of the same event - will be returning this year from July 15th-18th, with an Indie online Showcase taking place sometime before that, though more details about that and the online event in general will likely be revealed soon.

Both PAX West and PAX Unplugged are still set to return in physical form this year from September 3rd-6th and December 10th-12th respectively.

What do you think? Are you excited for PAX West/Online this year? Would you prefer a physical or digital event if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was under control? Did you watch PAX Online last year? Let us know!