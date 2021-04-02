People Can Fly’s attempt at a looter shooter is finally out now, and whilst you can play it alone it is very much accustomed to co-op online gameplay. The problem with playing with random people online in video games is that you can sometimes come across cheaters. But apparently Outriders has a very unique way of dealing with cheaters by branding rather than banning.

In a recent dev update for Outriders, the developers outlined some important information regarding the game’s launch. This included some information on the pre-load and launch times of the game, among others. However, all the way at the bottom was a section on People Can FLy’s “Policy on Cheating and Hacking.”

“Since demo launch this has been a hotly debated topic, so we wanted to provide some perspective on it as well as outline our policy regarding cheating and hacking going forward,” the developers said, outlining some interesting statistics regarding cheaters during the demo period.

According to them, they identified around 200 cheaters in a total of 2 million players, coming in at a measly 0.01% of the total game’s population. People Can Fly does not see that number growing by much at launch of the final game, but just in case they said how they will be reacting to cheaters.

Instead of banning someone, who can then just create a new account and buy the game again anyway, the developers will be branding cheaters with a “discreet but visible watermark” watermark on the game’s HUD which should make identifying flagged accounts much easier.

Interestingly, the developers are also implementing the kind of ‘cheater hell’ ideas that have been implemented by other developers in their games, where cheaters can only matchmake with other cheaters and taking a significantly longer time to find a match. You will still be able to play solo though, but if you want to play with other people it will be a lot harder.

In terms of what the developers actually consider cheating, here’s a breakdown:

Intentionally running the game on PC without Easy Anti Cheat (EAC)

Modifying game files to enhance a character: levels, skills, inventory, etc.

Externally modifying game time to reduce time dependent features such as vendors and challenges

Using a trainer program or similar to gain advantages within the game

Using gameplay altering programs such as aimbots or wallhacks

The use of performance tweaking software like RivaTuner for example is not considered cheating at least. But if you are found to be breaking any of those rules then be prepared to face some unique consequences.

As cheaters keep getting more crafty when it comes to hacking their games, developers are having to find more and more creative solutions to the problem. The watermark feature is definitely one of the more unique solutions, and will be interesting to see it in action and whether it actually helps the game experience for other players.

What do you think? Are you excited for Outriders? What do you think of the unique cheating punishment? Will this help prevent cheaters in the game? Or will it just make it easier to identify cheaters? Either way, do you think it is a good feature? Let us know!

