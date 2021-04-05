Nvidia has apparently been having a tough time with the rumored RTX 3080 Ti’s development as the Green Team has already updated the specs 5 times now according to sources, and that’s only 5 times that we know of. But at this point we pretty much know it’s eventually coming, as Gigabyte has now registered 12 different models with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

However, it looks like the launch which was originally reportedly planned for around mid-April, is now pushed back once again to May. If all goes according to plan then, we could be seeing both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti launch in the same month.

The listing also confirms that the RTX 3080 Ti will be getting 12GB of GDDR6X video memory, which will then be across a 384-bit memory bus. Rumors are also pointing towards 10240 CUDA Cores now, which all in all seems like a cheaper RTX 3090 with half the VRAM.

Interestingly, the EEC submission from Gigabyte also mentions a GV-N30HXD6-6G, which seems to be referencing the CMP 30HX crypto mining processor from Nvidia, so it looks like Gigabyte will also be selling those models to potential miners.

Model Product Code Cooling Solution Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE WB GV-N308TAORUSX WB-12GD Waterblock Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE GV-N308TAORUSX W-12GD AIO Cooling Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS XTREME GV-N308TAORUS X-12GD 3-fan cooling Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS MASTER GV-N308TAORUS M-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING OC GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING GV-N308TGAMING-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VISION OC GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VISION GV-N308TVISION-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti EAGLE OC GV-N308TEAGLE OC-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti EAGLE GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TURBO OC GV-N308TTURBO OC-12GD Blower-type cooler Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TURBO GV-N308TTURBO-12GD

Unfortunately we still don’t have any idea what the clock speeds will be like or even the pricing, but judging by the global chip shortage that has subsequently increased graphics card prices a second time in less than a year, we probably won’t be seeing it come anywhere close to MSRP for a long time.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti? Would you get one if you could buy it at MSRP? Let us know!