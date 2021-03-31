People Can Fly's upcoming looter shooter is officially launching tomorrow, and have now revealed the proper recommended and Ultra PC system requirements. Previously Square Enix said they would reveal Ultra specs at a later date, but have also seemingly updated the recommended requirements for some reason.

The previous specs were released for the demo of Outriders, which was apparently a little less demanding than the full game because the recommended GPU has jumped from a GTX 1060 or RX 480X to a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 instead. The AMD processor also jumped from a Ryzen 5 1600 to a Ryzen 5 2600X, though the Intel CPU remained the same.

The most interesting however is the 4K 60fps requirements, which lists an RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT for stable performance. That seems pretty high if you're not going to have ray tracing, which so far Outriders does not, only DLSS support. So maybe ray tracing will be added at a later date, but these specs seem pretty high at the moment.

Luckily the minimum requirements haven't changed, so if you're rocking a low-end system then you'll still be able to get stable performance no problem.

But now, let's jump straight into the official updated PC system requirements for Outriders...

Outriders minimum system requirements - 720p / Low Preset / 60fps

Outriders recommended system requirements - 1080p / High Preset / 60fps

Outriders Ultra system requirements - 4K / Ultra Preset / 60fps

In order to play Outriders at the recommended specs and achieve 60fps performance at 1080p resolution you will need either a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 graphics card paired with a Core i7-7700 or Ryzen 5 2600X processor as well as 16GB of system memory. This setup will deliver 60fps on the High graphics setting preset.

Outriders will need a GPU that's at least as powerful as a GTX 750 Ti or R9 270X as well as a Core i5-3470 or FX-8350 CPU to meet the minimum system requirements and play the game at 720p resolution on the Low graphics preset. You will also need at least 8GB of RAM to help deliver 60fps performance.

Overall, we suggest at least a 5 year old PC in order to play smoothly at the recommended specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Outriders System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Outriders GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Outriders Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.