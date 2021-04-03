It’s safe to say that the Horror genre, whilst very popular, is also fairly niche. Not everyone likes to play Horror games or watch Horror movies, and many would prefer to watch someone play a Horror game than actually play it themself in order to try and escape from that dread you feel whilst actually playing it.

Well, if you’re a fan of adventure stories but not a fan of all that Horror nonsense, then Frictional Games have revealed that they have just released a new ‘Adventure Mode’ for Amnesia: Rebirth that takes out all the Horror elements including the spooky scares and even modified some environments and puzzles to suit a more “Indiana Jones type of adventure” rather than a classic horror experience, at least according to Creative Lead Fredrik Olsson.

“We believe that anyone who loves a good story-driven adventure game will be stoked about this new mode. Not everyone is into horror and we don’t want that to block people from experiencing Tasi’s story,” Olsson said. “We did something very similar when we released the Safe mode for SOMA. It was extremely well received and opened up the game to a much broader audience, something we hope will happen with Rebirth as well.”

Indeed, SOMA’s ‘Safe Mode’ did exactly the same thing and was very well received. Although the initial artistic intention is for both games to be Horror games, it opens up a whole new title for non-Horror fans to enjoy. Some people just don’t like being scared and want to enjoy a well-crafted narrative adventure.

More specifically, Amnesia Rebirth’s Adventure Mode means none of the monsters will attack you and darkness will no longer affect your fear. A lot of the locations have also been brightened in order to create a “brighter and lighthearted version of the game overall.” There are also new puzzles added to some areas as mentioned above.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Horror genre? Do you like to play Horror games or watch others play instead? Would you play Adventure Mode in Amnesia rebirth? Have you already tried it out? What did you think of it? Let us know!

