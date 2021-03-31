A while ago CD Projekt Red revealed that they were working on a standalone multiplayer experience for Cyberpunk 2077. Not much information had been revealed apart from a supposed leak by dataminers, but in a recent Strategy Update video CDPR explained how they are re-evaluating their game development strategies, and how Cyberpunk Online has been officially cancelled.

“Previously we hinted that our next triple-A would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan,” said Adam Kicinski, joint CEO of CD Projekt. “Given our new, more systematic and agile approach, instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game, we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day. We are building an online technology that can be seamlessly integrated into development of our future games.”

From the sounds of it, CD Projekt Red are developing an online multiplayer technology that will allow them to bring some sort of multiplayer experience to all their future games. But CDPR is known for single player, story-driven experiences, and adding multiplayer to the mix will surely worry fans that they are straying away from that identity:

“CD Projekt Red makes singleplayer, story-driven, triple-A RPGs. That is not changing,” Kicinski said. “What is changing is our long-term approach to online. By this, we mean ensuring we are properly prepared to implement online elements in our games where they make sense. We don't have to go overboard, or lose our singleplayer DNA. We want to take thoughtful steps to build robust online capabilities.”

Interestingly, CD Projekt’s own storefront/launcher, GOG Galaxy, will apparently play an important part in growing “a global community of gamers,” but details on exactly how or what this multiplayer technology is and when CDPR will be debuting it are unclear. It seems we will just have to wait and see what CD Projekt has in store later down the line.

As part of the Strategy Update video, CD Projekt Red also revealed many more plans for the future of their games development, including shorter marketing campaigns, an update on The Witcher 3's next-gen version, and even "parallel triple-a game development," which is exciting news for fans of the next highly anticipated The Witcher 4.

What do you think? Were you excited for Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer? What do you think it could have been like? And how do you think CDPR will integrate multiplayer in future titles? Let us know your thoughts!

