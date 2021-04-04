During the recent Strategy Update video from CD Projekt Red earlier this week, the company also revealed that they have acquired Digital Scapes; a development studio that specializes in multiplayer games development and founded by industry veterans from Bioware, Radical Entertainment, and Relic.

Digital Scapes has been working with CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077 as a support studio since October 2018, so the deal is a way of further cementing that relationship. The studio has also been officially renamed to CD Projekt Red Vancouver.

“Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features,” said Pawel Zawodny, the CTO and Head of Production at CD Projekt Red. “In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect.”

CDPR said the Vancouver Studio will now be working closely with other CD Projekt Red studios in Poland on some “upcoming projects,” whatever they may be, though most likely have something to do with CD Projekt Red’s idea to implement multiplayer somehow in future games where it makes sense, which was revealed at the same time that they officially cancelled Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer.

Digital Scapes’ role in CP2077’s development was never fully clarified, but judging by the fact they specialize in multiplayer games development we can guess they were helping with the multiplayer side of things.

“We are very excited to join a studio that forges the incredibly engaging, vastly scoped experiences, such as The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077,” said Marcin Chudy, Studio Head at the now-renamed CD Projekt Red Vancouver. “We believe our contribution in the area of gameplay and technology can make them even more captivating.”

What do you think? Are you interested in more multiplayer content for future CDPR games? What could the Vancouver studio be working on? Let us know your thoughts!