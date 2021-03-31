Cyberpunk 2077 was quite possibly one of the most anticipated games in history, at least before it launched that is. One of the main factors for this was that CP2077 was actually revealed in January 2013, nearly 7 years before it finally launched. In that time the hype for the game had generated far beyond what anyone expected, and ultimately led to the troubled launch last year.

So in the same recent Strategy Update video where CDPR announced they have officially cancelled Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer, the studio also revealed that they will no longer be marketing their games until closer to launch.

More specifically, CD Projekt’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Michal Nowakowski, said that CDPR won’t be revealing any new game trailers or demos until the games themselves are “much closer” to launch.

That doesn’t mean they won’t tease any new and upcoming games, but the much more major stuff won’t be shown off quite so early, most likely alluding to the 50 minute gameplay demo that was shown off 2 years before Cyberpunk 2077 actually released, and subsequently showed off a lot of cut content that came under scrutiny.

As for future projects, CD Projekt Red have not given any hint as to what they are planning and developing currently. There have been rumors and speculation that it could be The Witcher 4, but CDPR also revealed they are planning to start “parallel AAA development” in 2022, which means at least 2 AAA projects are being worked on at CD Projekt Red next year.

What do you think? Is this a good strategy for CD Projekt Red? Was announcing Cyberpunk 2077 too early a major factor in its troubled launch? Do you prefer to know about projects in development very early, or closer to launch? And what could CDPR be working on next? Let us know your thoughts!

