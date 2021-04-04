SEGA and Creative Assembly recently announced a remastered version of one of their most beloved games, Total War: Rome. Whilst the announcement trailer was a short live action trailer, it didn’t actually show off any of the graphical improvements that was mentioned, but now we have an official graphics comparison video to see exactly what has changed.

Total War: Rome Remastered is expected to launch on April 29th with a host of graphical improvements and gameplay enhancements, as well as new content. But what kind of graphical upgrades are we expecting to see? Check out the remastered comparison video below:

Total War Rome Remastered will feature a range of visual and gameplay improvements including updated battlefield environments, new unit models, an enhanced campaign map, widescreen and ultrawide resolution support, native 4K resolution support, improved VFX, as well as 16 new factions to play as.

What do you think? Are you excited for TW Rome Remastered? What do do you think of graphics improvements? Which is your favorite Total War game? And what other Total War title would you like to see remastered next? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on