Games can come in all shapes and sizes, from 15 minute flash games to 100 hour long RPG adventures, and anything in between. But games also come in a range of costs, generally asking for more money the bigger/longer the game. So most of us will judge whether a game is worth the price depending on the length of the game, but what is the minimum length a game needs to be for you to buy it?

We asked this same question back in 2019, but it’s always great to revisit old topics and see if we’ve developed a new perspective and whether opinions have changed since then. As more and more games release with a boatload of content at our fingertips, yet less and less players are completing them. At the same time, companies are even contemplating raising game prices once again as development costs have gone up but prices have remained largely the same.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 both came out recently, and both offer up a huge amount of content to play through. Trying to play every single piece of content you can in these games will easily rack you up to 100 hours playtime or more, and for $60 for the base game, that’s a hell of a lot of value.

Then on the other end you have many games that will charge full price (or close to) and only offer a fraction of the content from the games mentioned above. There are many examples to choose from, but one of the most infamous examples is The Order 1886, a PlayStation 4 exclusive that came under fire for being a full priced game with a measly 8-10 hour campaign and no other content.

So there’s a lot of variables going on when it comes to judging a game’s monetary worth by length, and we’d love to hear if opinions have changed since 2 years ago and what the general census is like now.

In case you’re curious, in 2019 we asked you whether you pay full price for short games, to which a majority of you voted “No” with 280 votes, whilst only 45 voted for “Yes”. When asked what the minimum length of a game has to be for you to buy it back then, the majority voted for “20 hours” with 145 votes, followed by “8 hours” at 62 votes and “30 hours” at 41 votes. Only 52 people voted for games at 60 hours or more.

So what do you think? What is the minimum length a game needs to be for you to buy it? Do you normally judge whether a game is worth the price by length? Do you finish all the games you play? And do you enjoy short games or long games more? Let’s debate!

