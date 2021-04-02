CD Projekt Red recently revealed that they are working on a next-gen version for The Witcher 3 that includes several new features and graphical enhancements like the introduction of ray tracing support. We still don’t know exactly what it will look like, but now we at least have a general timeframe to expect it.

The Witcher 3 next-gen version with ray tracing is officially coming later this year, or more specifically, the second half of the year. Okay that’s still not too specific but at least it’s something compared to nothing. It will also be a free upgrade to the base game, and will come in the form of an update so there’s no need to buy the game again.

“There will be a patch adding visual quality and a few extra features and of course we’re not going to charge people for a patch – it’s something they’re going to download and it will upgrade their game; upgrade their experience – but we’re not going to ask them for extra money,” said Michal Nowakowski, Vice President of Business Development at CD Projekt Red.

“If you have your game on PC, you’ll just download an update – and the game will continue to cost what it currently does on the PC market. We consider it an upgrade of the currently existing game.”

The release period was revealed at the same Strategy Update video that outlined CD Projekt Red’s new marketing strategies after Cyberpunk 2077’s troubled launch, as well as officially cancelling the CP2077 multiplayer.

Additionally, the reason for the next-gen upgrade, according to CDPR, is to extend the game’s lifecycle (and increase sales of course) by bringing it more in line with modern games in terms of graphics and technology features.

“The key thing behind this decision is to extend the lifecycle of the game,” said Adam Kicinski, President of CD Projekt. “The Witcher 3 is still selling great and we believe that having it updated on par with the most recent games – or the games that will be released – is a great advantage in terms of sales over the next – who knows how many years? 5? 4? So, in the long term it will be a meaningful addition to our back catalogue.”

Announced back in September last year, The Witcher 3 “Complete Edition” will be a free upgrade to owners of the original game, and will come with ray tracing support as well as faster load times that leverage the power of SSDs in next-gen consoles (the benefits of which will obviously translate to PC as well).

What do you think? Are you excited for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3? Will you replay it again when the update comes out? Or are you waiting to play it for your first time? Let us know!

