When Resizable BAR first launched (originally called Smart Access Memory by AMD), it was only available on certain hardware. Now as time has gone on many hardware manufacturers have been working to get the technology supported on more hardware. When the RTX 3060 launched it was the first of the series to enable Resize BAR support, but it is now available on all RTX 30 series graphics cards thanks to the latest Nvidia driver.

But that doesn’t just mean you can enable the feature with your RTX 30 series GPU, as there’s also some other variables needed to activate it: “for desktops to take advantage of Resizable BAR, users need a GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card with a supported VBIOS, a compatible CPU, compatible motherboard, motherboard SBIOS update, and our newest GeForce Game Ready driver.”

Phew, that’s a lot of stuff to make sure you have in your system. FOr RTX 30 series laptops though, Nvidia says you will need to see if Resizable BAR is supported on a specific model by checking with the manufacturer of your laptop.

Thankfully, Nvidia has also revealed the full installation instructions as well as compatible hardware, which can be found below.

Resizable BAR hardware support

Resizable BAR compatible desktop CPU and chipset support

Resizable BAR compatible motherboard support

These are the manufacturers that currently offer an SBIOS update for specific motherboards in order to enable support for Resizable BAR on RTX 30 series graphics cards.

ASUS

ASRock

COLORFUL

EVGA

GIGABYTE

MSI

Resizable BAR installation instructions

Confirm you have a compatible CPU & CPU chipset (see list above) Confirm you have a compatible motherboard (see list above) Update your motherboard SBIOS, if required, by installing an update from the manufacturer. Then enable Resizable BAR support in your motherboard’s BIOS interface Update to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver (version 465.89 WHQL at the time of writing, released March 30th, 2021), or a later version If you have a GeForce RTX 3060, you’re good to go. If you have a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, or 3090, then you may require an updated VBIOS If you have a Founders Edition graphics card from NVIDIA, get your VBIOS update tool directly from their website . If you have a custom partner card, get the update tool from their site. Verify Resizable BAR is enabled in the NVIDIA Control Panel

How to verify Resizable BAR is working and active

Once you have followed all the installation steps above by updating all your hardware components and then installing the latest Game Ready Driver, you can easily verify Resizable BAR is working and active by going into the Nvidia Control Panel.

Once you have opened the Nvidia Control Panel, navigate to the bottom left corner and click the button that says "System Information," then look for "Resizable BAR" on the right side and see what it says.

If it says "Yes", then Resizable BAR is working and active on your system.

If it says "No", then make sure that Resizable BAR is enabled on your motherboard's BIOS interface and then reboot your PC.

Resizable BAR supported games

Resize BAR may see a free performance boost in some games, but according to Nvidia themselves, during testing they actually found that some titles saw reduced performance when enabling the feature. Therefore they are only limiting support to certain games that see a stable increase in performance.

The full list of games that are supported by Nvidia Resize BAR (As of March 30th, 2021) include:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Battlefield V

Borderlands 3

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

DIRT 5

F1 2020

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Godfall

Hitman 2

Hitman 3

Horizon Zero Dawn

Metro Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Resizable BAR performance benchmarks

According to Nvidia themselves, the performance improvement from enabling Resizable BAR can vary from game to game, ranging from just a few percent all the way up to a 12% increase in FPS.

Unfortunately, Nvidia didn’t provide a detailed breakdown of all 17 games that now support Resize BAR on RTX 30 series GPUs, nor did they reveal if the performance improvement differs depending on the GPU. However they did release a generalized performance improvement graph across 5 of the most popular and graphically demanding games of today.

For a more detailed breakdown, you can check the performance improvement of Resize BAR across 8 of the originally supported games when it was released for the RTX 3060’s launch in our RTX 3060 Resize BAR benchmarks article.

What do you think? Will you be enabling Resize BAR on your RTX 30 series GPU and supported hardware? Have you already enabled it? Did you notice any increase to performance? Let us know!

