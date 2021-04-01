CD Projekt Red has had a bit of a re-evaluation of their strategies after the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077. But after officially cancelling CP2077’s multiplayer, CDPR clarified that despite all that, they are still working on the free DLC and paid expansions for the game. But the studio won’t give much more information than that.

In a post-update call that took place after the Strategy Update video the other day, CD Projekt Red clarified on a lot of what they said, including a follow up on Multiplayer elements and the planned free DLC/paid expansions for Cyberpunk 2077.

“We’ve been talking about the fact that there will be expansions for Cyberpunk for a while,” said Michal Nowakowski, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “We haven’t given any details in terms of their names or any potential SRP or anything like that, but yes, we can confirm we’re working on them. They’re in our plans.”

SRP means Suggested Retail Price if you were curious.

Regarding the multiplayer elements that CD Projekt Red would like to bring into their future games, Adam Kiciński, the joint CEO at CD Projekt, clarified that they are still looking into adding online elements to Cyberpunk 2077, but it won’t be a standalone experience like they previously planned.

“We are changing our approach towards multiplayer, and – as we said – we want to add online elements. I’m not talking about DLCs or mods; we’re not ready to discuss details, but we want to roll out major changes step by step, and we will, of course, develop AAAs in parallel. So – we’ll have parallel AAA development teams, and online as a different organizational unit, so to speak. Multiplayer/online components will one day enhance our future single-player games.”

So the multiplayer elements are supposed to enhance the single player elements rather than detract from them. Although there’s no information on exactly what that means, a separate question asked whether CDPR wants to increase their monetization of their games in general through multiplayer (like through online purchases, microtransactions, more sales etc.)

“We are talking about multiplayer, full stop,” Kicinski said. “We are referring to multiplayer elements within our games, and – first and foremost – we need to make them fit the single-player experience. It’s too early to talk about monetization, but we definitely want players to have shared experiences, to play together – in some areas, I would say – in our future games.”

As to when exactly we can expect any of the free DLC or paid expansions or even the multiplayer elements, CD Projekt Red would not give any details. This is due to the fact that the studio wants to reveal and market their games/information closer to launch rather than too early, which was expressed numerous times in the post-update call.

What do you think? Are you excited for the CP2077 free DLC and paid expansions? What would you like to see added to the game with them? And how do you think multiplayer would enhance the single player experience? Let us know your thoughts!