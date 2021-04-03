Say what you want about Metacritic, but the data they share every year is interesting to look at. Despite not being the most trusted review aggregator (and honestly these days, who is?), the yearly round up of the top-ranked publishers is fun to dissect and analyse, and also reminisce on last year’s great games.

Every year Metacritic releases a list of the “Annual Game Publisher Rankings Summary Table” that essentially averages the review scores of all their published games over the past year and ranks each publisher based on how well their games were received.

SEGA turned out to be the winner, which may or may not come as a surprise depending on the types of games you played last year. Thanks to the overwhelming success of the Persona 4 Golden PC version, Football Manager 2021, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon (each scoring 87, 85, and 83 on the site respectively). Several DLCs for the Total War games also achieved average review scores of 80, and a re-release of Yakuza 0 on Xbox One reached a score of 90.

That put Sega in a close lead against Annapurna Interactive, who came second in the ranking. The actual way Metacritic decides these results is a bit controversial, as Annapurna Interactive actually had a higher average score of 81.9 compared to Sega’s 81.6, but Annapurna missed out on bonus points as none of their games received an average score of 90 or higher.

Following in third was Capcom, with Sony following closely in fourth and Activision Blizzard in fifth. The entire list comprises of 48 different publishers, but if you’re interested then here is the top 10:

Sega Annapurna Interactive Capcom Sony Activision Blizzard Microsoft Aksys Games No More Robots Nintendo Devolver Digital

What do you think? Do you agree with the rankings? Was Sega your personal top publisher in 2020? Who else was your favorite publisher? Let us know!