The battle royale that arguably started the whole trend not that long ago, PUBG, has had a less graphically intensive twin brother known as PUBG Lite. It had a different development team and ran on completely different servers to the original game, but now the publishers have revealed that it will be officially shutting down the servers soon and is no longer available for download.

PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (known as PUBG) is pretty demanding on hardware, requiring a GTX 960 as the minimum GPU spec, and even then you’re not guaranteed the 60fps performance you need for a competitive edge. So for low-end machines, publisher Krafton worked on PUBG Lite, a less-demanding version of the same game.

But unfortunately they will shutting down the servers for PUBG Lite on April 29th, and you can no longer download the game onto your system:

“We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe,” said publisher Krafton, in a recent statement.

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

Although this is obviously bad news for low-end PC players, it shouldn’t affect the playerbase of the original PUBG as it took place on entirely separate servers and there was no crossplay integration. So if you’re still playing the original then you should be fine.

What do you think? Do you play the original PUBG or PUBG Lite? Or maybe even mobile? What’s your favorite battle royale game right now? Let us know!