Remedy Entertainment is one of the developers best known for some truly wild games with engaging stories, and one of their favorite titles ever made is the Alan Wake games. Now the rumor mills are running and they say that Alan Wake 2 is currently in development at Remedy, and it will be published by Epic Games.

Now I know what you might be thinking: “is this an April Fools joke?” Well the Alan Wake 2 rumor came out yesterday so the chances that it is just a joke is pretty slim. That said though, the information only comes from one source and should still be taken with a grain of salt.

Lining up the information that we already know though and it wouldn’t be surprising for Remedy to be working on development for AW2. Not only are there multiple references to Alan Wake in Remedy’s recent release, Control, but they have confirmed both games to be part of the ‘Remedy Connected Universe’, of which Remedy is already working on the next game in that universe.

On top of that, Epic Games signed a multiplatform publishing deal with multiple developers including Remedy, and they have already announced they are working on 2 new multiplatform titles with Epic Games. Remedy also recently regained the rights to the Alan Wake franchise.

So yeah, connect the dots and it makes sense, but certainly doesn’t confirm it. Either way it will be exciting to see what Remedy is working on next, and how their technical prowess from Control will enhance the Alan Wake experience.

What do you think? Are you interested in Alan Wake 2? Do you think Remedy is working on it? When do you think we’ll see it? And what’s your favorite Remedy game so far? Let us know!