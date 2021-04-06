Abe is back once again in Oddworld Soulstorm, launching today for PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store. But how well will it play? And what kind of hardware is needed to play it? The latest sequel represents a big leap in visuals and gameplay, but will it require a beefy PC in order to run?

Thankfully, the developers over at Oddworld Inhabitants, Inc. have now revealed the official Oddworld: Soulstorm PC system requirements and they're not too demanding at all. The minimum specs should be achievable by most, and the recommended requirements are pretty low so if you have some more modern hardware you'll easily be able to play Oddworld Soulstorm at its best.

minimum system requirements

recommended system requirements

*Specs listed for Oddworld Soulstorm only mentioned a specific brand or type of hardware, so we have picked out the closest matching components based on the hardware descriptions provided.

Oddworld: Soulstorm will require a GTX 970 or R9 390 graphics card paired with either a Core 2 Quade Q8200 or Phenom X4 9850 processor in order to reach the recommended system requirements and run on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 16GB of RAM to fully meet the recommended specs.

In order to run Oddworld: Soulstorm on Low graphics settings your PC will require at least a GTX 670 or RX 550 GPU. This should then be paired with either a Core 2 Quad Q6400 or Phenom X4 9700 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory. This should then deliver 60fps performance at 1080p resolution.

