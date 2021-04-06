After E3 2020 was officially cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the event, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), decided to change course this year by making E3 2021 an online event. A recent report suggested the showcase could be behind a paywall though, but the ESA has now confirmed that E3 2021 will be a free event for everyone.

“E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees,” the official E3 account said on Twitter. “We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon.”

A representative for the ESA even followed up with a comment saying that “we can confirm that E3 2021 will be 100 percent free for attendees and that there will be no elements at E3 2021 that will be behind a paywall.”

Apparently, according to official documents that were acquired by the press, the ESA was considering to keep E3 2021 behind a paywall that would require potential visitors to pay for access. Although, even if the ESA confirmed the event will not be behind any paywalls, it still doesn’t rule out any paid-for features that could still be present.

We are now 10 weeks away from the planned E3 2021 dates (which is currently set for June 15th-17th), but considering we still don’t have much info on how the event will actually work then those dates may change. Hopefully we will hear something soon though.

What do you think? Are you excited for E3 2021? What do you want to see there? And will you be attending? Let us know!