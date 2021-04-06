We are currently seeing a massive shortage in chips across the whole world, which has now apparently reached a “crisis point” for many manufacturers. Since demand is so high and the global chip shortage is remaining a major problem, ASUS is reportedly considering raising their graphics card prices for the second time in a year.

If true, ASUS will be following in the footsteps of MSI who also raised their GPU prices for the second time back in March last month. The first price rise for both companies was due to increased prices for tariffs and components, but now the global chip shortage is to blame for increased prices.

Unfortunately, neither Nvidia or AMD are able to increase the supply for their graphics cards as the manufacturers for their chips, both TSMC and Samsung, are at full capacity due to demand for chips from other companies across the globe. And unfortunately that capacity won’t be changing anytime soon, although TSMC is looking into expanding capacity over the next few years.

Since demand is so high for new graphics cards (due to everyone staying at home and wanting the latest hardware, as well as demand from cryptocurrency miners) and yet supply is so low, prices for GPUs are having to rise in order to keep these companies afloat. Plus pressure from more manufacturers raising prices could result in other companies raising their prices too.

Once again, 2021 is proving to be a terrible year to upgrade your PC. But if you really are desperate, you might want to buy a new GPU now before the second wave of price hikes comes by and you’ll have to pay a double premium for a new card. Either that, or just wait until the Nvidia RTX 40 series.

What do you think? Are you still looking to buy a new GPU? Will you buy one before the second price rise? Or will you be waiting for the next graphics card generation? Let us know!

