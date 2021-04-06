As the global chip shortage affects almost every electronic device manufacturer, prices are rising for graphics cards once again including ASUS and MSI. But as supply is also low for the same reasons, it looks like Nvidia may be reviving some old GPUs in order to bolster capacity, including the GTX 1080 Ti and GTX 1650.

Reports online suggest both the GTX 1080 Ti and GTX 1650 are getting new batches, with the 1080 Ti representing one of Nvidia's best and most successful enthusiast GPUs, and the GTX 1650 representing one of their best selling low-end cards.

According to a user online who had just returned their GTX 1080 Ti, they received a brand new EVGA SC GPU and found it was actually produced in 2021, rather than an old GPU as the GTX 1080 Ti was released 4 years ago (and apparently ceased production more than 2 years ago). Following from that, another user also reported the same thing recently with their EVGA FTW model, which also featured a production date of 2021.

It is possible that EVGA simply ran out of replacement units due to the recent shortages, and instead decided to produce new batches of the card as their warranty lasts 3 years. However it is all speculation at this point. But it is possible that the GPU is being reproduced to help combat the graphics card shortage.

In terms of the GTX 1650, apparently Nvidia undersupplied the GPU for the desktop market as it was mainly used for gaming laptops instead, but the GPU was still being produced for notebooks considering its popularity for budget notebook gamers.

So the report states that Nvidia is looking to increase supply of the desktop models for the GTX 1650 in order to help with supply issues at the moment for their RTX 30 series, and it will apparently happen between April and May this year.

The good thing about this (apart from getting more GPUs into the hands of those desperate to upgrade) is that they may not be as significantly impacted by the recent crypto mining craze that has been a large problem for the supply of graphics cards. The GTX 1650 in particular is not a great card for Ethereum mining, so it is more likely to get into the hands of actual gamers.

The downside is that they most likely will still be affected by the rise in GPU prices recently, but will hopefully still cost less than the recent RTX 30 series of graphics cards.

What do you think? Would you be interested in buying a GTX 1080 Ti or GTX 1650 instead of a new-gen GPU? Or would you still rather wait for normalized MSRP/the next generation of GPUs? Let us know!