The Electronic Entertainment Expo (more commonly known as E3) is finally coming back this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, E3 2021 will be returning as an online event, and it looks like we now have an official date for the show.

E3 2021 is officially returning on June 12th to 15th this year, as the previously suggested dates of June 15th to 17th clashed with the Steam Next Fest, which is Valve’s direct competition with E3 and is running from June 16th to the 22nd. The announcement also comes after reports suggested the ESA would be charging visitors online to attend, but was confirmed by the ESA to be a free event for everyone.

However, more exciting news is who will be joining the iconic E3 showcase, which has always seen Summer highlights and reveals from some of the biggest names in the games industry. Although last year many studios turned to their own digital showcase instead since E3 2020 was cancelled, many have been worried no one would return to the E3 event this year.

But as it turns out, E3 2021 apparently has “early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media.” Although not quite the entire lineup that E3-goers are used to, notable absentees are EA, Sony, and Activision Blizzard.

If you're wondering where Bethesda is on the lineup, they are most likely part of the Xbox showcase since Microsoft recently acquired Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda. It is also rumored Bethesda will be headlining the Xbox event with some news about Starfield.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event,” said ESA President and CEO, Stanley Pierre-Louis. “But will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

The official press release ends with an optimistic note with a returning E3 in 2022 that will be a physical event once again, with in-person shows and live demos that were part of the norm pre-pandemic.

What do you think? Are you excited for E3 2021? Which developer/publisher are you most looking forward to this year? Let us know your thoughts!

