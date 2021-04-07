Last year, publisher Focus Home Interactive revealed a new turn-based strategy game set in the Age of Sigmar in the Warhammer universe, but we didn’t get a whole lot of information regarding the gameplay or even a release date. Now a new trailer reveals some interesting information as well as an official release date.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is officially launching on May 27th, and although the turn-based strategy combat is there, the new trailer also shows off some card collecting elements which has sparked a few questions online, but Focus Home has since cleared up some of the controversy.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Storm Ground will feature some card collecting elements, and due to that some users were worried the game would include microtransactions that would try to sell you booster packs in-game. But apparently that is not the case at all, and Age of Sigmar Storm Ground will not include any form of in-game purchases.

“The cards only represent units in the game menu,” Focus Home Interactive said. “This isn't a card game. And no micro transaction, if you're wondering.”

Theft also followed up by saying that AoS Storm Ground will include “endlessly replayable solo campaigns where roguelike mechanics and Ascension systems ensure every playthrough is a challenge” as well as online matchmaking with casual and ranked matches.

What do you think? Are you excited for Warhammer Age of Sigmar Storm Ground? What’s your favorite Warhammer game so far? Let us know!