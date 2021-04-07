Blizzard recently unveiled the long-awaited and highly anticipated remaster of the iconic Diablo 2. Although we’ve already gotten some graphical comparison videos before the official release, we still don’t know when exactly it will launch. We do know that there will be at least 2 Alpha stages before release, and the first one begins this weekend.

Starting this Friday (April 9th) at 7am PT or 10am ET and ending on Monday (April 12th), the technical Alpha test for Diablo 2 Resurrected’s singleplayer will begin, and a lucky few gamers who signed up to the technical test online will be able to access a limited amount of the Diablo 2 remastered campaign.

The technical Alpha test will feature 3 of the 7 classes available in Diablo 2 Resurrected including the Barbarian, Amazon, and Sorceress. Plus, players will have full access to the first 2 acts of the game and the subsequent bosses at the end of each. There’s also no level cap in the technical Alpha, so players will be able to grind to their heart’s content before the test is over.

Of course, as a technical Alpha test not everything will go super smoothly. Blizzard warned that it is still a work in progress and so there is the likelihood of experiencing some bugs or issues during the test, but they welcome “any and all feedback” to help enhance the experience before launch.

You still have time to sign up to the technical Alpha if you want a chance at taking part in it by the way, so if you want to try your luck then you sign up to the technical Alpha here.

What do you think? Are you excited for Diablo 2 Resurrected? Have you signed up to the Technical Alpha? If you get in, which class will you choose to play as? Or will you just play as all of them? Let us know!

