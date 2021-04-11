Gaming has come a very long way since the old days of pixels and pong, and even though pretty much all of us have some sort of backlog of games to get through, there are definitely some oldies still worth experiencing in the modern age. So we want to know what other old games are still worth playing in 2021?

And to be clear, we are talking about old games that are still fun to this day despite being a tad bit overwhelming or clunky compared to more modern games. We’re talking about titles that, despite showing their age, are a must play for any enthusiastic gamer.

Personally, I love old games. Maybe it's nostalgia, but a lot of old games I’ve played I never actually had the chance to play as a kid. So maybe it’s just the fact that some of these games were so simple for their time, and was the perfect blend of innovation and limitation, that keeps them so entertaining all these years later.

My first pick would have to be the original Deus Ex game, as it is not only scarily relevant still even in today’s world, but it is also one of the grandfathers of modern RPGs. If you’ve ever played any of the new Deus Ex games like Mankind Divided, then it’s absolutely worth exploring its roots.

Other noteworthy old gems I would recommend include Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines, the original Tomb Raider trilogy, and the original Thief series. You can see that I really enjoy my RPG/immersive sim experiences in old games, but they are certainly a must play for any die-hard RPG fan who doesn’t a little bit of jank in the games they play and a little modding to make the experiences smoother.

There’s probably a whole host of games that I have forgotten to mention, so let us know what old games you consider to be still worth playing in 2021! If you struggle to come up with a succinct amount, then just give us your top 3! So of course… let’s debate!

