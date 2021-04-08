The current global chip shortage has affected nearly every electronics manufacturer across the globe, including those for PC hardware. We’ve seen demand skyrocket during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic yet supply dwindle as semiconductor companies try to keep up. But according to Acer, we could see the PC hardware shortages ease up by the second half of 2021.

In a recent interview, the President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations for Acer, Andrew Hou, said that they became aware of issues with supply late last year. However, supply chain workers quickly “jumped into action” shortly after. Hou did mention that they expected better results by Q2 this year compared to Q1, but even then Hou says they are confident things will get better by the second half of 2021.

According to the Chairman and CEO of Acer, Jason Chen, the company is feeling “growing pressure because of the component shortages, and our staff are working with additional efforts to chase all the components needed every day.”

However, this is apparently a “happy problem” for Acer, as revenue for the company has increased despite the current shortages. That’s no surprise considering the level of demand for electronics at the moment, but it is still expected to grow, meaning none of these companies have been struggling financially and won’t be going out of business.

Obviously it’s not a ‘happy problem’ for consumers, but it is likely that manufacturers will now ensure steps to make sure shortages like this won’t happen in the future. One such way is a massive $100 billion investment from TSMC which aims to expand overall capacity over the next 3 years.

Of course, this is just 1 company’s ideas about the future, and conflicts with several reports from other manufacturers. A J.P.Morgan analyst mentioned GPU stock may not get better until 2022 for instance, and the global chip shortage has affected everyone including Intel, who may be raising the prices of Rocket Lake CPUs soon because of it.

What do you think? Are you still struggling to get any PC hardware at the moment? What have you managed to get and what are you still looking for? And with everyone scrambling to fix the current situation, do you think supply will get better by July 2021? Let us know your thoughts!

