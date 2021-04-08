If you’re a fan of Capcom’s titular Resident Evil series, then you may want to tune into the next Resident Evil Showcase online livestream next week, which will include new looks at the upcoming RE Village as well some other surprises, possibly including a second demo that may or may not come to PC finally.

The next Resident Evil Showcase will take place on April 15th next week at 3pm PDT/11pm BST. The showcase will unveil a new trailer and gameplay for the upcoming Resident Evil 8 game which launches on May 7th, as well as “a few other surprises” along the way. Check out the teaser below.

Interestingly, it seems that the second gameplay demo of RE8 is coming soon to the PlayStation 5 console, as some files regarding the upcoming demo have apparently been updated in the background of PSN. It’s unclear whether this will be another PlayStation exclusive demo or if it will be coming to PC as well, but it’s likely we’ll hear more at the official showcase next week.

Additionally, the Open Beta for the multiplayer action title Resident Evil Re:Verse is now live until April 10th/11th depending on your region. It’s available for free on Steam right now if you want to try it out yourself.

What do you think? Will you be tuning into the Resident Evil Showcase next week? Will you be joining the RE:Verse Beta this weekend? Have you already played it? What do you think of it? Let us know!