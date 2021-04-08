Both Nvidia and AMD manufacture and release a range of gaming graphics cards for the PC gaming community, but they also launch professional workstation cards designed more for complex computational work across hundreds of applications. Essentially they’re not designed for gaming but more for actual work.

According to a new leak, it seems that AMD is working on a brand new Radeon Pro graphics card using the Navi 21 GPU featured in their RX 6000 series. We don’t know the full specs unfortunately, but there a few interesting bits of information we can gather from the leak already.

First of all, the card is confirmed to feature 16GB of video memory, and we know it is based on the Navi 21 GPU looking at the leaked images. But as to exactly which Navi 21 GPU it is based on is unclear.

In terms of the gaming graphics cards, AMD has 3 Navi 21 SKUs including the Navi 21 XTX for the RX 6900 XT, Navi 21 XT for the RX 6800 XT, and the Navi 21 XL for the RX 6800. There have been rumors of a Navi 21 GLXL GPU, and one of the labels in the leaked images reads “Full Secure TT GLXL”, so that’s likely the die being used. However, we’re still no closer to figuring out the rest of the specs.

Interestingly, the new Radeon Pro graphics card will be the first blower-type GPU of the Navi 2X generation, which is different from the RX 6000 series gaming cards.

Although the 16GB of memory is a far cry from Nvidia’s top workstation GPU which goes up to 48GB, but it’s likely AMD will come out with a faster/bigger model in the future to properly compete. Nvidia currently has plans for a 24GB and 12GB model of their workstation graphics cards, so AMD’s model could be competing against the lower-end model there.

One thing that’s for certain though is that this is an engineering sample of the new GPU, so the cards are still in development. However, the readiness of the images suggests AMD could be preparing for an official announcement soon.

What do you think? Are you interested in AMD’s Radeon Pro graphics cards? Would you be interested in one based on the Navi 21 GPU? What kind of specs are you hoping for? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on