Deadly Premonition was a cult classic that was released back in 2010. If you don’t know what the game is about, it’s one of those ‘so bad it’s good’ kind of titles that earned cult infamy after release and has a kind of Twin Peaks vibe of mysterious murders in a rural town in America investigated by an FBI agent. The official sequel was released last year exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, and it will be coming to PC via Steam later this year.

According to an annual report for Thunderful Group, the parent company of publisher Rising Star Games, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be coming to PC via Steam in 2021. There’s no exact release date just yet, but if Nintendo has a 1 year exclusivity we could see it release in July this year.

Deadly Premonition 2’s debut on the Nintendo Switch last year was quite divisive. Not just in terms of critical reception, but performance was pretty terrible in some cases. During some moments of the game frame rates apparently drop to the sub-20s. So hopefully a full PC release can help alleviate some of those performance issues.

However, the original Deadly Premonition’s PC port also didn’t fare too well at launch either, also with some performance issues and a resolution locked to 720p. Hopefully the developers will have learned from that when it comes to the sequel, but unfortunately no information regarding the PC release has been revealed apart from a 2021 release date.

What do you think? Are you excited for Deadly Premonition 2? Did you play the original? What did you think of it? And what other games would you consider are ‘so bad they’re good’ that they must be played? Let us know!