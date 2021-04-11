Larian Studios rose to fame after their success with Divinity: Original Sin 2, showing their capabilities with a more classic approach to RPG systems. That made them a pretty decent fit for the new Baldurs Gate game after 20 years, but the studio also revealed they have some big plans coming for the Early Access version and they are not rushing through development.

In a recent interview with the press, CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, discussed development of Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access: “I know that the community wants us to go faster than we can,” they said. “It does take time to implement things, especially for a game that's as vast as Baldur's Gate 3.”

Although the first act of Baldurs Gate 3 is currently playable in Early Access, there will be “significant changes in the main storyline that weren't ready or included yet, even in this first act area.”

Vincke also touched on how many users are theorizing where the story is going based on the current information and lines of dialogue from certain characters: “It's interesting to see what people write about them and making their opinion, especially if you know stuff that comes later. So it's really, it's cool to see. But it also tells you, Yeah, okay, well, they're completely seeing this person like that, and that's actually not what we meant from the get-go, we wanted them to seem like that.”

Early Access usually provides a way for developers to get direct feedback from players as they are in production, allowing for changes to the gameplay and design influenced by that player feedback. One such example is character classes: of which only a limited amount are currently available in Early Access, and Vincke discussed why they chose to add the Druid class recently instead of some more popular choices from fans.

“It was one of the hardest classes to get right,” Vincke said. “So we wanted to put it in there to force ourselves to go through the entire process of that class, and at the same time to see what people were going to be doing with it, because we are going fairly far with what you can do with Wild Shape.”

“So we're not going to necessarily put the classes that are easiest to make first into [Early Access], we're putting the ones that are interesting for us also, to see what the community does with it.”

What do you think? Have you been playing Baldurs Gate 3 during Early Access? Or have you been waiting for the full release? And if the former, what do you think of it so far then? Let us know!

