It’s been a tough year for games developers with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing devs to adjust to a work-from-home environment. Some have been able to adapt, and others not so much. Unfortunately it seems that developers Arkane Lyon are in the latter as they have now announced that Deathloop has been officially delayed.

The highly anticipated groundhog day-style action thriller Deathloop was originally supposed to launch next month on May 21st, but has now been pushed back to September 14th, most likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've made the decision to delay the launch of Deathloop to September 14, 2021,” Arkane said in a statement. “We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane.” The extra time will be used to accomplish their goal of creating “a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience.”

In the grand scheme of things, it’s only a 4 month wait now, with lots of comments on Twitter revealing a more positive outlook on the delay, wishing Arkane and their staff well and excited for the game’s release later in the year. A far cry from the death threats received by CD Projekt Red from delaying Cyberpunk 2077 3 times.

On the up side it sounds like we’ll be getting more information regarding Deathloop soon before it launches later this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Deathloop? Have you been playing any games to get you prepared? What’s your favorite Arkane Studios game so far? Let us know!