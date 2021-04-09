Agent 47 has been around the world on many different assignments, and the latest reboot trilogy has been his best yet according to critics and players alike. But the infamous bald hitman will be taking a holiday after all his hard work, as IO Interactive said the series is now on hold for a bit whilst they focus on the upcoming James Bond 007 game.

“Our thinking right now is, Agent 47 deserves a bit of a rest,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO and co-owner of IO Interactive, in a recent interview regarding Hitman 3. “He's been busy the last three games.”

IOI recently announced they are working on a new James Bond game, codenamed Project 007. So it makes sense that the (now) independent studio focuses on that rather than Hitman. But that doesn't mean they've given up on the series for good, or will stop supporting Hitman 3 in any way.

“This is not the end of Agent 47. I just want to make sure everybody knows that,” Abrak said. “As we talked about before, it's synonymous with IO, it's a very beloved franchise of ours and, of course, Hitman will continue.”

“Agent 47, maybe, is going to take a bit of a rest, but that doesn't mean that we're not working on some cool, cool stuff within the World of Assassination. So, there's definitely activity coming and I'm looking forward to talking about that sometime in the future.”

Hitman 3 has just started a long season of DLC focusing on the seven deadly sins. The first part is out now, revolving around ‘Greed’, whilst the remaining 6 sins will be explored in later updates to the season. So IOI is still supporting Hitman III to some capacity, but as for a brand new game in the franchise, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying Hitman 3 so far? Are you excited for the James Bond game from IO Interactive? When do you think we’ll see Agent 47 return? Let us know!