Path of Exile has proven to be a very successful Action-RPG competitor to Blizzard’s popular Diablo series. Next year will see both franchises showdown with their own respective sequels, but developer Grinding Gear Games has just unveiled a brand new gameplay trailer and a 20 minute gameplay walkthrough for their own upcoming sequel.

Both videos focus on Act 2 of 7 acts for the story in Path of Exile 2, which shows off some frankly disgustingly gorgeous desert scenery and environments through the use of a nomad tribe’s huge caravan, the main hub of the area. Check out the new trailer below for a peak at PoE2’s gameplay:

One thing that stands out significantly in this new trailer/walkthrough is the game’s graphics. Normally we don’t focus on the visuals too much in these games, but Path of Exile 2 is frankly downright gorgeous. From the improved lighting, environmental/art design, animations etc. PoE2 is a massive improvement from the first game and looks stunning.

However, if you’ve ever played the original Path of Exile then you know there is a lot more to the game than just what was shown above. Luckily for you, the developers have also released a full 20 minute gameplay walkthrough as well that dives deeper into the sequel’s gameplay and design.

Unfortunately we still have no exact release date yet for Path of Exile 2, but we know it will remain as a free to play title. It will also come as a free update to the original Path of Exile, as whilst both games will feature their own separate campaigns with distinct loot, enemies, and locations, they will share the same Atlas of Worlds endgame, which will include content from both titles combined.

What do you think? Are you excited for Path of Exile 2? What do you think of the gameplay demo above? Have you played the original? Let us know!

