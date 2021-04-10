Diablo 2 is not exactly the best looking game by today’s standards, yet it still remains a classic that many people go back to and play today. Maybe that’s why it is being remastered… But either way the upcoming remaster is currently hosting a technical Alpha test this weekend, and some kind soul has created a graphics comparison video for us so we can see more of the extensive graphical improvements.

On top of bringing the game’s graphics to a more modern engine, the lighting, models, and animations have all been overhauled. It’s like the same game but with a new coat of paint, and it looks stunning next to its older sibling. Check out the Diablo 2 Resurrected graphics comparison video below:

What’s interesting is that most characters remain looking the same, with a few minor improvements to their armor and equipment. Environments have been reworked to look more modern and much more atmospheric. And there appears to be an option in-game that lets you switch between the new and legacy graphics, much like the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

It’s really amazing to see how much the new graphics look so much better but feel exactly the same. In most cases it seems like none of the tone has been lost, yet everything has been improved significantly. Thanks, Cycu1, for the great comparison video.

What do you think? Are you excited for Diablo 2 Resurrected? Have you been playing the Alpha test? Did you ever play the original game? And what do you think of graphics improvements in the comparison video above? Let us know!

