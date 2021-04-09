After a 2 year hiatus since the last WWE2K game, it looks like wrestling fans should be excited this weekend as 2K will most likely be announcing the new WWE 2K22 during the WrestleMania 37 event, which will be running from April 10th to April 11th, as both 2K Sports and the official WWE games Twitter account just teased some important news.

2K Sports revealed they will be giving a “special announcement” this weekend relating to the next WWE 2K game - most likely WWE 2K22 - and the official WWE Games Twitter account said to WWE2K fans that “you’re going to want to tune in to #WrestleMania” with a short video clip revealing the dates for this weekend’s show.

Last year 2K Sports revealed they officially cancelled WWE 2K21 and will be taking a year off of making any official games in the wrestling series after the troubled launch of WWE 2K20, which had severe technical and performance issues upon release, with a “renewed focus on quality and fun.”

In a Q&A last Summer, Executive Producer of the WWE2K game series, Patrick Gilmore, gave some details regarding the next title in the franchise and even told fans they should expect “a significant evolution in gameplay with the next instalment.”

“Core gameplay is one of the major investments we’re making in the next instalment—one of six pillars we are focused on disproportionately in development,” Gilmore said.

“We are looking at much-loved previous games like No Mercy or Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain, along with top franchise instalments, and more modern wrestling and fighting games to build an all-new philosophical foundation for the game.”

What do you think? Are you excited for WWE 2K22? What’s your favorite wrestling game so far? And will you be tuning into WrestleMania this weekend? Let us know!