We’ve seen very little from Microsoft regarding the highly anticipated upcoming Strategy game, Age of Empires 4, so getting a 25-minute deep dive into the new gameplay is absolutely welcome to say the least. A “Fan Preview” event aired this weekend, and with it gave us some juicy details along with an official Fall 2021 release date.

There’s also a few interesting tidbits that will excite the most hardcore AoE fans, plus updates to the Definitive Editions of the previous 3 games. But for now there’s only one thing we care about, some actual gameplay for Age of Empires 4:

There will be four campaigns to play in Age of Empires IV, the first of which will be the Norman Campaign that follows the battle for the English throne led by the infamous William of Normandy. Additionally, there’s also a couple new civilizations revealed, including The Delhi Sultanate and one of their most unique units: the War Elephant.

The other new civilization revealed is The Chinese, who have the potential for rapid expansion through their immense resilience and a strong focus on expanding their empire. There’s also a brief teaser for Naval Combat, so hopefully we’ll be learning more about that in the future and closer to release.

As for the updates to the Definitive Editions of the previous games, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will be getting a brand new expansion called the Dawn of the Dukes this Summer, along with co-op Historical Battles later this year.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is also getting a new Civilization on April 13th: The United States, with all new units and buildings. The best part is, you can earn the new civilization for free by completing the “Fifty States Challenge” or you can outright purchase the new civ and unlock it immediately through Steam or the Microsoft Store for $4.99. And in the future, Africa will be added as a new civilization too.

Lastly, if you’re a big fan of the AoE series and want to join the action for the new AoE 4 soon, then you’re in luck because the Age Insider Program will let you sign up for a chance to test the Closed Beta for Age of Empires 4. You can sign up here.

If you want to see everything in action and all the details from the event, then you can check out the entire Fan Preview video below:

What do you think? Are you excited for Age of Empires 4? Which is your favorite AoE game so far? Let us know!