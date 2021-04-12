After a pretty disastrous launch in 2019 with the extremely buggy and glitch-filled nightmare (or a stupendously hilarious gift, depending on your point of view) WWE 2K20, 2K Sports decided to skip the release of their next WWE wrestling game in order to focus on quality. Now, during the Wrestlemania this weekend, fans got an official first glimpse at the upcoming title.

That’s right, WWE 2K22 has officially been revealed. Though we haven’t got much information on it yet, the new teaser trailer certainly looks like a game this time, with characters actually managing to hit each other without pinging off into the sky or magically teleporting somewhere else. Check out the trailer below:

Yes I know, it’s rather short for an official reveal, which is a little disappointing considering the amount of excitement for a new WWE game after 2 years since the last one. Either way, 2K revealed that there will be “more details coming soon” so it sounds like we’ll be getting more information in the coming months.

WWE 2K games generally release in October every year, so we can expect some more information coming this Summer ahead of a usual October release. Unless 2K decides to launch it early for fans that is.

What do you think? Are you excited for WWE 2K22? What is your favorite WWE game in general? And who’s your favorite wrestler? Let us know!