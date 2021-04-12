Square Enix’s latest Looter-Shooter may be a little divisive at the moment, but its launch was less than smooth for many players. Not only were there problems with servers and (due to the game’s always-online nature) meant users couldn’t even play the game, but multiple users experienced a weird inventory wipe bug. But one player has now found a folder that stored 23GB of crash dumps on their hard drive.

That’s not a normal size for crash dumps by the way, these are files that include information on your system and the error experienced. Most games will ask you if you want to send it to the developers so they can understand what happened and how to fix it, but 23GB is a lot, even for a game like Outriders.

“23 GB of crash files from outriders - No wonder my SSD was out of space” said user Toasteroven47 on Reddit, posting a picture of the folder and size (“Madness” is a codename for Outriders. Some crashes even mention “UE4-Madness” instead of Outriders).

If you need help finding exactly where the crash dumps are stored, then you can find out for yourself by going to: C:\Users\(Username)\AppData\Local\Madness\Saved\Crashes.

This is presumably just a bug that developer People Can Fly will potentially fix in a future update, but just in case you’ve noticed your storage space decreasing lately, maybe you should check that folder out and make sure that Outriders isn’t dumping Gigabytes of files in there.

A week prior to the post by Toasteroven47 on Reddit, another user pointed out the same problem with a slightly less - but still surprisingly large - 12GB of crash dumps in the same folder.

So even if you haven’t experienced many crashes in Outriders (stability seems to vary from user to user), it would be a good idea to check that folder regularly and make sure it isn’t taking up loads of space on your drive until People Can Fly figure out a way to fix it. It is perfectly fine to delete the files, and won't mess up anything important in your game.

