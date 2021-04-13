The highly anticipated next game in the Bioshock series was revealed last year when a job posting for developer Cloud Chamber announced that they were “hard at work on the next entry in the critically acclaimed BioShock series.” Now a new job listing confirms an open world setting, along with traditional side quests.

There’s quite a few job listings on Cloud Chamber’s website for their next project (the as-yet-unnamed Bioshock 4), but taking a closer look at the Senior Writer role reveals some interesting information, including confirmation of the open world setting: “we’re hoping to find someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting.”

Additionally, under job details it says that the role will require candidates to “brainstorm primary and secondary mission content with design,” hinting at the idea of main and side quests presented throughout the story. Unreal Engine 4 experience is apparently “strongly desired” as well.

In other job descriptions certain buzzwords are thrown around including a “living” world for Bioshock 4, which is later specified in the Senior World Designer job details: “Design and create systemic world moments, as well as bespoke quests, that breathe life into the game.”

So it looks like the developers are aiming to create a very dynamic world with lots of interactive moments and AI behavior. The AI Programmer job listing expands on this, with successful applicants creating “a vision for a meaningful AI urban crowd system” as well as “help to push the envelope of what is possible with interactive crowd systems.”

If you’re a fan of the old immersive sim design, then it does sound like it will still have those elements, but set in a large open world instead of a semi-open world connected by different levels like the original games. And if you’re worried about side quests possibly ruining the experience, the Dishonored games had optional objectives in levels, so it’s possible it could be more like that instead of straight up side missions.

Either way, it sounds like development isn’t very close to being done as a lot of these roles are asking for fundamental systems that would be implemented and worked on from early in development. So don’t expect an official announcement anytime soon unfortunately.

What do you think? Are you excited for Bioshock 4? How do you feel about the job roles and descriptions provided above? Does it sound like something you’re interested in? Let us know!