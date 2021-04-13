Nvidia has remained a little optimistic about the graphics card supply shortages that have been plaguing everywhere since the RTX 30 series launched last year, previously stating they expected supply issues to ease up by Q2 2021 (which, by Nvidia’s financial calendar meant things would get better around May). But now the Green Team has backtracked and says that constraints will remain for most of the year,

Yesterday, Nvidia held their annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event aimed at the more corporate business side of things like AI, data centres etc. But whilst that was going on, Nvidia also held an investor day for their shareholders, which revealed their updated thoughts on the GPU shortage situation.

“Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean,” said Nvidia CFO, Colette Kress, echoing a similar statement given previously about channel inventories remaining lean “throughout Q1.”

But following on from that, Kress mentioned that they “expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year. We believe we will have sufficient supply to support sequential growth beyond Q1.”

What does this mean for gamers? Well, whilst Nvidia does not have the necessary supply to meet all of the demand, they do expect to have a steady supply available throughout the year at least, which will hopefully result in a natural dip in demand later in the year and open up more stock for customers. Unfortunately, we may be waiting for a while though, so don’t expect the situation to get better for the majority of 2021.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get an RTX 30 card? Are you waiting for a specific model? Or just trying to get what you can? And do you think the supply situation will get better by the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts!

