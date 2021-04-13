Nvidia recently held an Investor Day conference for shareholders, where they revealed their estimates for when they think the global graphics card shortage will ease up by. But the Green Team also revealed they are expecting crypto mining revenue to triple by the end of the first quarter.

More specifically, their revenue estimate for their new Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) lineup for “industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining” has been increased from $50 million to $150 million by the end of the first quarter of 2021 (May 2nd).

That seems to suggest that their new CMP range has been quite the success. The main reason behind the range of crypto mining cards (apart from capitalizing on the latest craze) was to bring some of the miners away from the gaming segment towards a crypto-focused area, hopefully freeing up availability for actual gamers in need of a new-gen GPU.

Unfortunately, it seems that it hasn’t quite affected the availability of gaming GPUs, despite the CMP lineup clearly growing in popularity, as graphics card shortages are expected to remain throughout most of the year. So far it doesn’t look like the crypto mining craze will stop anytime soon either, so we may face issues with that for a while, at least until GPU supply eases back up again.

What do you think? When will the crypto mining craze eventually end? Is this a good thing for gamers in the end? Or has it/will not help the GPU shortages at all? Let us know your thoughts!

